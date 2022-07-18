 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel named to Maxwell Award watch list

  • Updated
  • 0
Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during Big 12 Media Days on July 14, 2022.

 reghan Kyle/The Daily

Oklahoma redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday.

The annual award is presented to the nation's top college player and is voted on by a panel of media members, coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club. Heisman Trophy winner and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the recipient of the 2021 Maxwell Award.

Other Big 12 players on the list include Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson, Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, Texas running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy, TCU receiver Quentin Johnston and West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels. The last Sooner to take home the honor was Baker Mayfield in 2017. 

This year's award will be presented to the winner as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Awards Show which will air at a time to be determined. OU will open the 2022 regular season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 in Norman. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

