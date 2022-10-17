OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Kansas win

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday for his performance in the Sooners' 52-42 win over Kansas on Saturday.
Gabriel, a redshirt junior, completed 29-of-42 passes for 403 yards and threw touchdown passes to wide receiver Theo Wease and tight end Brayden Willis. The Mililani, Hawaii native, also rushed for one touchdown on 10 carries for 37 yards.
Behind Gabriel, OU's offense ran 100 plays, its most since it tallied 102 against Iowa State in 2015. The Sooners also tallied 701 total yards, their most since they put up 702 against Oklahoma State in 2018.
The award is Gabriel's second newcomer accolade this season. He also received the honor after his performance in Oklahoma's 33-3 win over Kent State on Sept. 10.
Gabriel and the Sooners are currently on their bye week and next face Iowa State at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29 in Ames (FS1).
