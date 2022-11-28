 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player, Co-Newcomer of the Week

Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Nov. 26.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big 12's Co-Offensive Player and Co-Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday. 

Gabriel completed 28-of-40 passes and totaled a season-high 449 yards and career-high six touchdowns in the Sooners' 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. His 208.8 passer efficiency rating was also a season high.

On the season, Gabriel has completed 216-of-343 passes for 2,925 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 300 yards and five more scores. He ranks second in the Big 12 in passing touchdowns, passing yards per game (265.9), yards per completion (13.5) and total offense (293.2 ypg).

The weekly awards are Gabriel's third and fourth of the season. He was previously named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Sept. 10 and Oct. 7.

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments