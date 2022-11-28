OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player, Co-Newcomer of the Week

Oklahoma redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big 12's Co-Offensive Player and Co-Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Dillon Gabriel named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player and Co-Newcomer of the Week. @_dillongabriel_ | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/T1kMpte7qN— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 28, 2022
Gabriel completed 28-of-40 passes and totaled a season-high 449 yards and career-high six touchdowns in the Sooners' 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. His 208.8 passer efficiency rating was also a season high.
On the season, Gabriel has completed 216-of-343 passes for 2,925 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 300 yards and five more scores. He ranks second in the Big 12 in passing touchdowns, passing yards per game (265.9), yards per completion (13.5) and total offense (293.2 ypg).
The weekly awards are Gabriel's third and fourth of the season. He was previously named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Sept. 10 and Oct. 7.
