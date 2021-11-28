You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams reacts to Lincoln Riley's reported departure for USC

Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams during the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

QB1 has spoken.

Following reports of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley's departure to become Southern California's next head coach, freshman quarterback Caleb Williams released a statement via Twitter on Sunday.

"I appreciate all the concerns about the situation but I am also happy for Coach Riley, (Caitlin) Riley, Sloan and Stella for that huge opportunity ahead," Williams tweeted. "That’s all I plan to say right now."

Williams, who, per Riley's longstanding policy, still hasn't been made available for interviews this season, completed 20-of-39 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns in OU's 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

After that contest, which eliminated OU from contending for its seventh straight Big 12 title, Riley refuted longstanding rumors connecting him to LSU, less than 24 hours before the USC rumors began to pick up steam.

Williams, a former five-star prospect from Washington D.C., was the No. 1 quarterback nationally in the 2020 recruiting class.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

