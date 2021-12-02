You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams named 2021 Shaun Alexander Award semifinalist

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams warms up before the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshman Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams was named one of 14 semifinalists for the 2021 Shaun Alexander Award, which annually recognizes the best freshman in college football, on Thursday.

In 10 games and seven starts this season, Williams has thrown for 1,670 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 408 yards and six more touchdowns. He also boasts touchdown rushes of 74, 66, 41 and 40 yards.

The Washington, D.C. native became just the third player in OU history to throw for six touchdowns without an interception when he did so against Texas Tech on Oct. 3. Former Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 overall draft picks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray accomplished the feat in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Three finalists for the Shaun Alexander Award will be announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Dec. 21. The winner will be announced on Jan. 10 before it's presented on March 18.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments