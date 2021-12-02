OU football: Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams named 2021 Shaun Alexander Award semifinalist

Freshman Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams was named one of 14 semifinalists for the 2021 Shaun Alexander Award, which annually recognizes the best freshman in college football, on Thursday.
1️⃣ of 1️⃣4️⃣ semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Award for national freshman of the year!➡️ https://t.co/i8kAYpDKNt | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/4HCwus8sfB— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 2, 2021
In 10 games and seven starts this season, Williams has thrown for 1,670 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 408 yards and six more touchdowns. He also boasts touchdown rushes of 74, 66, 41 and 40 yards.
The Washington, D.C. native became just the third player in OU history to throw for six touchdowns without an interception when he did so against Texas Tech on Oct. 3. Former Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 overall draft picks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray accomplished the feat in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Three finalists for the Shaun Alexander Award will be announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Dec. 21. The winner will be announced on Jan. 10 before it's presented on March 18.
