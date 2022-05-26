OU football: Sooners quarterback Ben Harris announces entry to NCAA transfer portal

Redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Harris announced via Twitter Thursday he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
May 26, 2022
Harris has yet to appear in a game with the Sooners. The 6-foot-3, 204-pounder walked-on at OU after starring at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City.
"I would like to thank The University of Oklahoma for the hospitality and experience given to me over the past year and half," Harris wrote in the tweet. "I want to thank my fellow Sooner players, coaches and support staff and wish them the best moving forward."
By entering the portal after the May 1 deadline, Harris won't be immediately eligible to play next season.
He is OU's fifth portal entry since the spring game April 23, joining Cody Jackson who transferred to Houston, Noah Arinze, Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge and Darrell Simpson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.