OU football: Sooners quarterback Ben Harris announces entry to NCAA transfer portal

Ben Harris

Redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Harris during the spring game on Apr. 23

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Harris announced via Twitter Thursday he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. 

Harris has yet to appear in a game with the Sooners. The 6-foot-3, 204-pounder walked-on at OU after starring at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City. 

"I would like to thank The University of Oklahoma for the hospitality and experience given to me over the past year and half," Harris wrote in the tweet. "I want to thank my fellow Sooner players, coaches and support staff and wish them the best moving forward."

By entering the portal after the May 1 deadline, Harris won't be immediately eligible to play next season. 

He is OU's fifth portal entry since the spring game April 23, joining Cody Jackson who transferred to Houston, Noah Arinze, Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge and Darrell Simpson. 

