OU football: Sooners plummet 12 spots to No. 18 in AP Top 25 Poll after Kansas State loss

Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) plummeted 12 spots in the AP Top 25 Poll Sunday, falling from No. 6 to No. 18 after its 41-34 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.
OU's collapse in the poll is its most significant since it dropped 15 spots from No. 3 to No. 18 in 2020 after losing its Big 12 opener to Kansas State.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Georgia2-Bama3-Ohio State4-Michigan5-Clemson6-USC7-Kentucky8-Tennessee9-Okla State10-NC St11-Penn St12-Utah13-Oregon14-Ole Miss15-Washington16-Baylor17-A&M18-OU19-BYU20-Arkansas21-Minnesota22-Wake23-Florida St24-Pitt25-Kansas St— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 25, 2022
The Sooners' defense was gashed by for a season-high 509 yards by Kansas State on Saturday, failing to contain quarterback Adrian Martinez, who tallied 382 all purpose yards and five touchdowns.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns on 26-of-29 passing and played well enough to win according to head coach Brent Venables. However, a slow first quarter and sluggish third put OU in a position its offense couldn't escape.
Next, OU faces TCU (3-0) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Fort Worth, hoping to bounce back and tally its first conference win of the season.
