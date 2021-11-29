OU football: Sooners' Perrion Winfrey, Jeremiah Hall, Marquis Hayes accept 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl invitations

Oklahoma senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey and H-back Jeremiah Hall and offensive lineman Marquis Hayes, both redshirt seniors, have accepted invitations to play in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Please welcome OL Marquis Hayes @Bigmo__54 from @OU_Football to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! #Sooners #OUDNA #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/WlM9ChtuQo— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 29, 2021
Another one! TE/H-Back Jeremiah Hall @Jeremiah_Hall27 from @OU_Football is headed to the @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! #Sooners #OUDNA #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/upApsCcHNp— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 29, 2021
Please welcome DL Perrion Winfrey @pdontplay from @OU_Football to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! #Sooners #OUDNA #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/o825xBU7CN— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 29, 2021
The bowl is an annual college all-star football game that is played at the end of the season and is considered the first stage in the NFL Draft process.
Winfrey currently has 40 tackles and six sacks in his career with the Sooners and is ranked as the No. 6 defensive tackle in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s 2022 NFL Draft rankings. Hall has scored 13 receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown with the Sooners. Hayes has started all but one game at left guard through the last three seasons.
The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama.
