OU football: Sooners' Perrion Winfrey, Jeremiah Hall, Marquis Hayes accept 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl invitations

Perrion Winfrey

Senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey during the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey and H-back Jeremiah Hall and offensive lineman Marquis Hayes, both redshirt seniors, have accepted invitations to play in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The bowl is an annual college all-star football game that is played at the end of the season and is considered the first stage in the NFL Draft process.

Winfrey currently has 40 tackles and six sacks in his career with the Sooners and is ranked as the No. 6 defensive tackle in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s 2022 NFL Draft rankings. Hall has scored 13 receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown with the Sooners. Hayes has started all but one game at left guard through the last three seasons.

The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama. 

