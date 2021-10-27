OU football: Sooners' Pat Fields among 13 finalists for William V. Campbell Trophy

Senior safety Pat Fields was named one of 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday.
𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙖𝙧. 𝘼𝙩𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚. 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧.Fields one of 12 finalists for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy.➡️ https://t.co/M3gKSGNvUE | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/oXAatdNLBQ— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 27, 2021
The Campbell Trophy was established in 1990 and has become one of the most prestigious academic awards for college football players in the country.
Fields boasts a 3.82 GPA across a bachelor of business in accounting and a master’s in accounting, both of which he’s slated to finish in December 2021. During his three years as a starter at safety, he’s racked up 168 tackles – 47 so far this season – 10 pass breakups, and an interception.
Fields and the Sooners return to play at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday at home against Texas Tech.
