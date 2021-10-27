You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners' Pat Fields among 13 finalists for William V. Campbell Trophy

Pat Fields

Senior safety Pat Fields before the game against Kansas State in Manhattan on Oct. 2.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior safety Pat Fields was named one of 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday.

The Campbell Trophy was established in 1990 and has become one of the most prestigious academic awards for college football players in the country.

Fields boasts a 3.82 GPA across a bachelor of business in accounting and a master’s in accounting, both of which he’s slated to finish in December 2021. During his three years as a starter at safety, he’s racked up 168 tackles – 47 so far this season – 10 pass breakups, and an interception.

Fields and the Sooners return to play at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday at home against Texas Tech. 

