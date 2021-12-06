OU football: Sooners outside linebacker Nik Bonitto opts out of bowl game, declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Redshirt junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto announced Monday his decision to opt out of Oklahoma's bowl game against Oregon and enter the 2022 NFL Draft process.
Sooner 4L❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZLGf3ykvCo— . (@nikkkkbonitto) December 6, 2021
Bonitto amassed a team-leading 15 tackles for loss this season along with seven sacks, which were the second most by a Sooner in 2021. He also forced a fumble and recovered three while also tallying nine quarterback hits.
"The last four years in Norman have been some of the best of my life," the Fort Lauderdale native wrote in his Monday announcement. "I have made unforgettable memories and some long time friends. ... Although this place has always been home, I'm excited for the next chapter of my life."
Bonitto's signature moment came as a redshirt freshman, when he notched a game-sealing interception against Baylor in 2019. Since, he has become one of the more feared pass rushers in college football. In 2020 he emerged with 11.5 TFLs and nine sacks.
Bonitto finishes his OU career with 19.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss. According to Pro Football Network, he should be taken no later than the second day of this year's draft.
