You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners outside linebacker Nik Bonitto opts out of bowl game, declares for 2022 NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Nik Bonitto

Redshirt junior linebacker Nik Bonitto before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto announced Monday his decision to opt out of Oklahoma's bowl game against Oregon and enter the 2022 NFL Draft process.

Bonitto amassed a team-leading 15 tackles for loss this season along with seven sacks, which were the second most by a Sooner in 2021. He also forced a fumble and recovered three while also tallying nine quarterback hits.

"The last four years in Norman have been some of the best of my life," the Fort Lauderdale native wrote in his Monday announcement. "I have made unforgettable memories and some long time friends. ... Although this place has always been home, I'm excited for the next chapter of my life."

Bonitto's signature moment came as a redshirt freshman, when he notched a game-sealing interception against Baylor in 2019. Since, he has become one of the more feared pass rushers in college football. In 2020 he emerged with 11.5 TFLs and nine sacks.

Bonitto finishes his OU career with 19.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss. According to Pro Football Network, he should be taken no later than the second day of this year's draft.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments