OU football: Sooners outside linebacker Nik Bonitto named to Sporting News All-America 2nd team

Nik Bonitto

Redshirt junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto walks into the Cotton Bowl before the Red River Showdown on Oct. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto was named to the Sporting News All-America second team on Tuesday.

Bonitto was the only Oklahoma player to be named a Sporting News All-American. It’s Bonitto’s second All-America honor, after he was named to the Associated Press All-America third team on Monday. Bonitto led all Sooners with 15 tackles for loss this season.

Additionally, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native registered seven sacks, 39 tackles and three fumble recoveries this season. His 70-yard fumble return against Kansas State on Oct. 2 was an OU record-long. Bonitto was a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, earned second team All-Big 12 honors and was named Pro Football Focus’ Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Bonitto opted out of OU’s Alamo Bowl game and declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Dec. 6. He leaves Norman with 117 career tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks. The latter stat ranks third all-time among OU linebackers behind Eric Striker and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. 

