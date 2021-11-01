OU football: Sooners outside linebacker Nik Bonitto named Bednarik Award semifinalist

Redshirt junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto was named one of 18 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, college football’s top defensive honor, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.
A semifinalist for college football's top defensive honor!@nikkkkbonitto | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/aHo4STsI88— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 1, 2021
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native has recorded 28 total tackles in eight games this season, including nine tackles for loss and five sacks. He’s also grabbed two fumble recoveries and deflected a pass.
Bonitto has appeared in 33 games for the Sooners in his career and has totaled 107 tackles, 17.5 sacks and an interception.
The No. 4 Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) have a bye week before taking on No. 14 Baylor (7-1, 4-1) at either 11 a.m. or 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Waco on Fox.
