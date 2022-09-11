OU football: Sooners 'one step closer' to developing identity after slow offensive start in win over Kent State

Oklahoma met adversity head on for the first time in the Brent Venables era on Saturday.
Against Kent State — a Group of Five opponent and 33.5-point underdog — the Sooners’ offense was held scoreless during its first four drives, eventually even falling behind the Golden Flashes 3-0 late in the second half.
On a rocky day of college football that saw dark horses Marshall and Appalachian State upset top-10 opponents Notre Dame and Texas A&M, respectively, OU seemed primed to follow with an unexpected loss.
But quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his offensive contingent didn’t become discouraged by a lack of early traction.
Just before halftime, OU choreographed a two-minute drill to perfection, reaching the end zone on a five-play, 76-yard drive after Gabriel found junior receiver Marvin Mims for a 36-yard score with 18 seconds remaining.
Mims’ score, the last of back-to-back-to-back receptions during the possession, granted No. 7 Oklahoma (2-0) and its offense the momentum it needed to pull away from Kent State (0-2) and win 33-3. The patience offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense showed on Saturday should continue to serve as a lesson as the season progresses.
“Right after that score, we just went into the locker room knowing we had stuff to get done,” said Mims, who finished with seven receptions for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns. “Everyone was locked in, pretty serious. Coach Lebby kind of pointed on it after the game, saying how we weren’t bickering on the sidelines, how we stuck together.
“That’s probably the biggest thing to take away from this game.”
Since taking the head coaching job in December, Venables has stressed the importance of straining his program in order to improve. Saturday’s game was indicative of that, as Oklahoma responded to a poor first-half performance with a 24-point third quarter.
Overcoming the first-half struggles was straining in and of itself, and to Venables, it helped further develop the chemistry of the program moving forward.
“Think the adversity, and again, the strain that we went through is going to, without question, pay off for us and help us grow and improve,” Venables said. “And we’re still developing an identity. This is, ‘we’re one step closer.’ … I loved the lack of a sense of panic or frustration that we showed in the locker room.
“It was all business. I just thought we had tremendous, tremendous, poise throughout the course of the game.”
With Lebby’s fast-paced offense, points can come quickly. But when the offense fails to eclipse the first first-down marker in a drive, it can also force a punt just as fast.
That’s what happened to Oklahoma’s offense for the majority of the first half, as Kent State allowed only 21 plays for 82 yards until OU broke through with Mims’ touchdown drive before halftime.
Lebby, who took blame for the first-half play calling, was largely impressed with his unit’s ability to overcome the early adversity.
“I think it’s huge that we were able to win 33-3 and play the way we did,” Lebby said. “Kent State did an unbelievable job in the first half. (We were) frustrated that we didn’t play the way we needed to play. But the fact that we can walk away from this and win by 30 points, and understand that there are so many lessons to learn is huge for our growth and our offense as a team.”
Once the sun set and the new LED lights shined before 83,911 fans at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the second half, Lebby and the offense found its groove.
Gabriel, who finished 21-of-28 with 296 passing yards and three touchdowns, captained the Sooners’ offense to score on its first four possessions of the second half, each occurring in under 2:30.
He led off the third quarter with a seven-play drive resulting in a 16-yard touchdown rush by running back Marcus Major. He then connected with redshirt senior receiver Drake Stoops for an 18-yard touchdown, before finding Mims again for a 58-yard score for a 31-3 lead.
Gabriel felt comfortable breaking down plays on the headset with Lebby after possessions. He was also appreciative of having “mature” conversations with his teammates about staying calm and sticking to the offensive game plan.
“A lot to learn from, a lot to fix,” Gabriel said. “But if you look at it from another perspective, just proud of how the guys stuck together. Proud we found an answer, didn’t hit the panic button. And I think that is going to help us in the long run, and good to learn these types of lessons.”
Perhaps the lesson came at an opportune time, just before Oklahoma shifts its focus to Nebraska, which suffered an upset — a 48-45 loss to Georgia Southern — on Saturday. Despite being 1-2, the Power Five opponent Cornhuskers could be a tough task for OU given the history between the rivals.
Last season, the Cornhuskers suppressed the Sooners offense in Norman in front of a raucous crowd, and Venables predicted the same for the contest in Lincoln next Saturday.
Lebby said he expressed his pride in the offense for its ability to stay calm and persevere and for displaying a maturity many teams don’t through only two games. He also hopes the offense continues that trend heading into next weekend.
“I think we learned a lot today, from the standpoint of not playing the way we want to play,” Lebby said. “And at the same time finding guys that fought their butt off for each other to go make plays when they needed to make plays and then have the huge third quarter that we had.
“And to me, that’s learning an incredible lesson. And understand that, man, just trust it. Play the next play, take care of the football, and we’re going to be in a good spot.”
Overall, the Sooners are pleased to be 2-0 through the first two games of the Venables regime and remain hungry for improvement.
“We’ve said for a long time now, the commitment, the buy-in (and) the poise of this team is really strong,” Venables said. “And I think it showed tonight.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.