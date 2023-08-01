WATCH: Todd Bates on Sooners' defensive line, DeMarco Murray on running backs

OU held its media day Tuesday as second-year coach Brent Venables and his staff gear up for the start of training camp this week.
In addition to Venables, every assistant coach met with reporters, including offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, defensive coordinator Ted Roof, running backs coach DeMarco Murray, wide receivers coach Emmett Jones, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, defensive line coaches Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis and secondary coaches Jay Valai and Brandon Hall.
Here are the highlights:
DeMarco Murray on developing Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk
#Sooners running backs coach DeMarco Murray on Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk: pic.twitter.com/TxZ5SVUuca— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) August 1, 2023
Brandon Hall spoke about his group ahead of camp
#Sooners safeties coach Brandon Hall on his group ahead of fall camp: pic.twitter.com/Cw7J8Nx8cW— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) August 1, 2023
Jay Valai on the freshman cornerbacks he coaches
#Sooners cornerbacks coach Jay Valai on the freshmen class in his room: pic.twitter.com/vdxOmoyve2— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) August 1, 2023
Todd Bates on the "competitive depth" of the defensive line
#Sooners defensive line coach Todd Bates talked about “competitive depth” Tuesday during OU’s media day: pic.twitter.com/mhjIp227SZ— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) August 1, 2023
Emmett Jones on building a brotherhood with his receivers
#Sooners wide receivers coach Emmett Jones talked about building a brotherhood within the receiver room: pic.twitter.com/jnXvWXmP6f— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) August 1, 2023