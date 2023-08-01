 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH: Todd Bates on Sooners' defensive line, DeMarco Murray on running backs

  • Updated
Todd Bates

OU football associate head coach Todd Bates during spring practice April 18.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

OU held its media day Tuesday as second-year coach Brent Venables and his staff gear up for the start of training camp this week. 

In addition to Venables, every assistant coach met with reporters, including offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, defensive coordinator Ted Roof, running backs coach DeMarco Murray, wide receivers coach Emmett Jones, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, defensive line coaches Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis and secondary coaches Jay Valai and Brandon Hall.

Here are the highlights:

DeMarco Murray on developing Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk

Brandon Hall spoke about his group ahead of camp

Jay Valai on the freshman cornerbacks he coaches

Todd Bates on the "competitive depth" of the defensive line

Emmett Jones on building a brotherhood with his receivers

Newsletters

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.