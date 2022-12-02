OU football: Sooners offensive tackle Wanya Morris declares for NFL draft

Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris declared for the NFL draft and announced he is opting out of the Sooners' bowl game via Twitter on Friday.
Morris, as senior, played in 15 games for the Sooners the past two seasons after transferring from Tennessee before the 2021 season. He was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection in 2019.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman, who started for OU at right tackle most of this season, accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl on Wednesday.
Morris is from Grayson, Georgia, and was a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Morris is the second OU player and offensive lineman to declare for the pros, following starting left tackle Anton Harrison's announcement on Wednesday.
