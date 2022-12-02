 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners offensive tackle Wanya Morris declares for NFL draft

Wanya Morris

Junior offensive lineman Wanya Morris waves to fans after the game against Kansas State in Manhattan on Oct. 2.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris declared for the NFL draft and announced he is opting out of the Sooners' bowl game via Twitter on Friday.

Morris, as senior, played in 15 games for the Sooners the past two seasons after transferring from Tennessee before the 2021 season. He was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection in 2019.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman, who started for OU at right tackle most of this season, accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl on Wednesday.

Morris is from Grayson, Georgia, and was a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Morris is the second OU player and offensive lineman to declare for the pros, following starting left tackle Anton Harrison's announcement on Wednesday.

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments