OU football: Sooners offensive lineman Wanya Morris leaves game against TCU with apparent injury

Wanya Morris

Junior offensive lineman Wanya Morris waves to fans after the game against Kansas State in Manhattan on Oct. 2.

 Trey Young/The Daily

FORT WORTH — Senior offensive lineman Wanya Morris left No. 18 Oklahoma's game vs. TCU during the first quarter on Saturday with an arm injury. He was seen on the sideline without pads and a sling during the second quarter.

Morris was down on the field for a few minutes before being helped off the field by trainers.

Redshirt sophomore Tyler Guyton replaced Morris and is playing right tackle for the Sooners. Morris started OU's last two games after missing the first two contests of the season due to an off-field issue. 

Morris, a senior, is a second-year transfer from Tennessee. He was a five-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

