OU football: Sooners offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson declares for 2022 NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kennedy Brooks and Tyrese Robinson

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson jumps on redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks in celebration after Brooks scored a touchdown during the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyrese Robinson declared for the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

The redshirt senior was a three-year starter and moved to tackle this season after playing guard the previous two campaigns. Robinson was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2021.

The McKinney, Texas native is the Sooners' eighth player to enter the draft, and second offensive lineman, joining redshirt senior guard Marquis Hayes.

Robinson was a four-star recruit out of high school, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He originally chose OU over the likes of Auburn, Michigan and Texas.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

