OU football: Sooners offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyrese Robinson declared for the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter on Friday afternoon.
FIVE DUECE OUT ✌🏾 #boomer pic.twitter.com/3DS5UsSqes— Tyrese Robinson (@tyrese_robinson) December 31, 2021
The redshirt senior was a three-year starter and moved to tackle this season after playing guard the previous two campaigns. Robinson was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2021.
The McKinney, Texas native is the Sooners' eighth player to enter the draft, and second offensive lineman, joining redshirt senior guard Marquis Hayes.
Robinson was a four-star recruit out of high school, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He originally chose OU over the likes of Auburn, Michigan and Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.