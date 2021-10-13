OU football: Sooners offensive lineman Noah Nelson enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Noah Nelson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a Wednesday morning report from 247Sports.
Former Oklahoma OT Noah Nelson has entered the NCAA transfer portal.@OU247 reported earlier in the year that Nelson was no longer on the roster.https://t.co/iXiNULkUGQ pic.twitter.com/iCGRItppvI— 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) October 13, 2021
OU Insider's Parker Thune reported earlier in the season that Nelson left the program due to a medical issue. He did not appear in any games in 2021 nor in his 2020 redshirt season.
Nelson hails from Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona, and was three-star recruit, per 247Sports. He was also the ranked the No. 38 offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Previously, Nelson chose OU over Michigan, UCLA, Arizona and Arizona State. He was also an early enrollee, having come to Norman in January 2020 for spring practice.
