OU football: Sooners offensive lineman Noah Nelson enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Helmet

An OU helmet on the field before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Noah Nelson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a Wednesday morning report from 247Sports.

OU Insider's Parker Thune reported earlier in the season that Nelson left the program due to a medical issue. He did not appear in any games in 2021 nor in his 2020 redshirt season.

Nelson hails from Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona, and was three-star recruit, per 247Sports. He was also the ranked the No. 38 offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Previously, Nelson chose OU over Michigan, UCLA, Arizona and Arizona State. He was also an early enrollee, having come to Norman in January 2020 for spring practice.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

