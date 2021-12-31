OU football: Sooners offensive lineman Marquis Hayes declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Redshirt senior Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, becoming the eighth Sooner to depart the team to prepare for the pros.
Always and Forever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XnpZQVX4AY— Marquis Hayes Jr. (@bigmo__54) December 31, 2021
Hayes was a three-year starter at left guard for OU, racking up 37 starts in 40 games. Before coming to Norman, the 6-foot-5, 345-pounder was considered a four star prospect by Rivals, ESPN and the 247Sports composite ratings.
Hayes was named an All-Big 12 Academic first teamer in 2020. Additionally, the Maryland Heights, Missouri native allowed only two sacks on 416 passing plays that season, according to Pro Football Focus.
“Thank you to my teammates for the bond and brotherhood we have built,” Hayes wrote. “It has been a goal of mine to compete at the highest level.”
OU has seemingly already acquired Hayes’ potential replacement in Cal transfer McKade Mettauer, who committed to the Sooners on Dec. 27. However, right tackle Tyrese Robinson and right guard Chris Murray are also draft eligible starters Oklahoma could need to replace in the near future.
