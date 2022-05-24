OU football: Sooners offensive lineman Darrell Simpson announces entry to NCAA transfer portal

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Darrell Simpson announced his NCAA transfer portal entry via Twitter Tuesday. The news was initially reported by On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Oklahoma offensive tackle Darrell Simpson has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned.Former four-star recruit who was part of the Sooners’ 2018 signing class.https://t.co/xWsWSZFGin— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 24, 2022
for, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” (Romans 10:13 NIV) Thank you God for everything you have done for me. #blessedandgrateful @TrustMyEyesO @cooks_simpson @kae_annette pic.twitter.com/RDVjOcmeGh— Darrell Simpson™️ (@king_simpson34) May 25, 2022
Simpson's lone career action came against Western Carolina last season on Sept. 11. The 6-foot-8, 348-pounder was a four-star recruit out of high school, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was ranked as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the 2018 class.
"I want to thank The University of Oklahoma and the football program." Simpson wrote in the tweet. "You will always hold a special place in my heart."
By entering the portal after the May 1 deadline, Simpson won't immediately be eligible to play next season.
The Justin, Texas native is OU's fourth portal entry since the spring game on April 23, joining Cody Jackson who transferred to Houston, Noah Arinze and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge.
