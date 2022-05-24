 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners offensive lineman Darrell Simpson announces entry to NCAA transfer portal

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Darrell Simpson before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Darrell Simpson announced his NCAA transfer portal entry via Twitter Tuesday. The news was initially reported by On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz. 

Simpson's lone career action came against Western Carolina last season on Sept. 11. The 6-foot-8, 348-pounder was a four-star recruit out of high school, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was ranked as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the 2018 class. 

"I want to thank The University of Oklahoma and the football program." Simpson wrote in the tweet. "You will always hold a special place in my heart." 

By entering the portal after the May 1 deadline, Simpson won't immediately be eligible to play next season. 

The Justin, Texas native is OU's fourth portal entry since the spring game on April 23, joining Cody Jackson who transferred to Houston, Noah Arinze and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge. 

