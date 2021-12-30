You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners offensive analyst Conner McQueen joining Lincoln Riley's USC staff, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Helmets

OU helmets before the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma offensive analyst Conner McQueen is headed west to join former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley's staff at Southern California, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Thursday night.

McQueen joined OU's staff ahead of the 2020 season after spending 2018-19 as graduate assistant under Chip Kelly at UCLA. McQueen was previously a Texas A&M quarterback from 2012-15 before becoming in Aggies assistant for the 2017 season.

McQueen assumed increased responsibility in his presumed final game with the Sooners. He was on the field during Wednesday's 47-32 win over Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl, and helped put together the offensive gameplan for the contest.

Now, McQueen becomes the sixth Sooners coach to follow Riley to USC, joining Alex Grinch, Dennis Simmons, Brian Odom, Jamar Cain and Roy Manning.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments