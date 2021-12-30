OU football: Sooners offensive analyst Conner McQueen joining Lincoln Riley's USC staff, per report

Oklahoma offensive analyst Conner McQueen is headed west to join former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley's staff at Southern California, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Thursday night.
SOURCE: Oklahoma offensive analyst Conner McQueen is expected to join Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC as a graduate assistant working with quarterbacks. The former Texas A&M QB spent two years on staff at UCLA under Chip Kelly after spending a year as a QC assistant for the Aggies.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 31, 2021
McQueen joined OU's staff ahead of the 2020 season after spending 2018-19 as graduate assistant under Chip Kelly at UCLA. McQueen was previously a Texas A&M quarterback from 2012-15 before becoming in Aggies assistant for the 2017 season.
McQueen assumed increased responsibility in his presumed final game with the Sooners. He was on the field during Wednesday's 47-32 win over Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl, and helped put together the offensive gameplan for the contest.
Now, McQueen becomes the sixth Sooners coach to follow Riley to USC, joining Alex Grinch, Dennis Simmons, Brian Odom, Jamar Cain and Roy Manning.
