OU football: Sooners' Offense (White) defeats Defense (Red), 30-29, in 2021 spring game

  • Updated
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler during practice March 24.

 Photo provided/OU Athletics

Oklahoma’s offense (White Team) defeated the Sooners’ defense (Red Team), 30-29, in OU’s spring game on Saturday.

This year’s installment of the Sooners’ game featured the team battling in two 15 minute halves. OU’s defense was given a 21-point head start, and along with receiving six points for touchdowns and two for safeties, the unit received three points for turnovers, fourth down stops and missed field goals. Standard scoring was in place for the Sooners’ offense.

Sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler started the first possession for OU’s offense, and went 2-for-4 with 23 yards. Freshman cornerback Latrell McCutchin broke up a long pass attempt by Rattler on fourth down, ending the drive.

Next, freshman quarterback Caleb Williams took the first few snaps of his OU career, and after an 18-yard run on his first play, he eventually led the Sooners’ offense to its first score of the game, a 44-yard field goal by redshirt junior Gabe Brkic. On the ensuing drive, the Sooners’ defense forced a punt, keeping the score at 27-3 as the first half neared its halfway point.

Then, OU’s offense put itself on the board again with a 40-plus-yard field goal, but a fumble by freshman wide receiver Mario Williams and a recovery by junior defensive lineman Josh Ellison put the offense in another hole. However, on the half’s final drive, Williams recorded his first passing touchdown of his career as he found Jackson Sumlin for a 12-yard score. The Sooners’ offense still trailed, 27-13, on half.

Rattler then started the second half off with a 50-yard bomb to sophomore receiver Marvin Mims. The drive ended with a 24-yard field goal from Brkic. Afterward, junior running back Eric Gray broke off a 19-yard run for his first-ever Sooner touchdown. The Tennessee transfer’s score cut the defense’s lead to 27-23 with under 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Redshirt freshman Micah Bowens then took over for the Sooners’ offense. The Penn State-transfer marched his unit down the field, and the drive ended with a 2-yard rushing score by redshirt junior Jaden Knowles to give the Sooners’ offense a 30-27 lead, its first of the game.

OU’s defense responded by stopping sophomore Mikey Henderson for a safety on the next drive. However, those two points weren’t enough as the Sooners’ offense was able to run the clock out on the final drive and won, 30-29.

Oklahoma begins its 2021 season against Tulane on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.

Follow The Daily's live scoring scoring summary below:

Second Half: (3:21): Running back Mikey Henderson runs for a safety.

Second Half (4:06): Running back Jaden Knowles carries two yards for a touchdown.

Second Half: (9:55): Running back Eric Gray rushes 19 yards for a White team touchdown.

Second Half (12:25): Gabe Brkic makes a 24-yard field goal for the White team.

Second Half: The score was amended to Red 27, White 13 before the start of the half. The defense was incorrectly rewarded twice for forcing punts in the first half.

First Half (0:16): White team Quarterback Caleb Williams throws a 12-yard touchdown pass to H-back Jackson Sumlin.

First Half (1:59): Defensive lineman Josh Ellison recovers receiver Mario Williams' fumble for the Red team and gets three points.

First Half (2:05): White team gets a 41-yard field goal from Zach Schmit.

First Half (8:24): Gabe Brkic makes a 44-yard field goal for the White team.

First Half (12:23): Red team gains three points for a fourth down stop.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

