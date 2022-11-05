OU football: Sooners offense 'shot ourselves in the foot' with inopportune mistakes in 'frustrating' loss to Baylor

Marvin Mims’ head was down following Oklahoma’s 38-35 loss to Baylor on Saturday.
The junior receiver only briefly broke out of his disappointment to take a picture with Bears (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) cornerback Lorando Johnson, a fellow former Dallas-area preps standout, as they smiled near midfield.
But Mims’ look of disgruntlement resumed as he joined his teammates’ singing of the OU Chant for the fourth time after a loss this season.
Despite doing everything he could — four receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown — Mims and Oklahoma’s offense couldn’t overcome three first half interceptions, numerous penalties and a costly missed conversion on fourth-and-1 in the second quarter that led to a Baylor touchdown.
“It’s a little frustrating,” Mims said. “We know who we have offensively, we know what kind of group we have (and) Coach (Jeff) Lebby is a great offensive coordinator, one of the best in the game. But sometimes we just don’t keep growing on the momentum we have, especially like today.
“There (are) times where we’re doing everything we want (and) we couldn’t be stopped. Then there’s other times where we shoot ourselves in the foot and it hurts not just us, but the defense also.”
The Sooners (5-4, 2-4) gained 334 yards compared to Baylor’s 187 in the first half but found themselves down 28-24 at halftime. That deficit was largely due to those three turnovers by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who had a pass tipped and picked off early in the first quarter, and on the first play of the second quarter. He later sailed another pass for an interception with under three minutes to go in the half.
The Bears scored 10 points off Oklahoma’s three turnovers. The Sooners’ offense was moving the ball at ease in the first half, as they didn’t attempt a punt, but on four of their first eight drives, they turned the ball over.
The offense was also plagued with four penalties for 40 yards, including a 15-yard holding flag by center Andrew Raym that turned Zach Schmit’s potential 41-yard game-tying field goal attempt just before halftime into a 56-yard attempt that was missed.
“In a game like that, it comes down to the details,” senior running back Eric Gray said. “Kind of shot ourselves in the foot sometimes with penalties (and) turnovers. That's ultimately what led to losing by three.”
Lebby agreed.
“It’s a pretty short story for us,” he said. “Offensively, three turnovers, (a) fourth down non conversion. That’s four series in the first half where (we) put the defense in a bad position and we get no points. That’s the story.”
Those missed opportunities harmed OU in the second half. With Baylor’s impressive run game — 281 yards and five touchdowns — milking the clock, Oklahoma was held to only four possessions.
Although the Sooners weren’t able to overcome some of their mishaps, Lebby said Gabriel, who was made unavailable to reporters postgame, still played well enough to earn a win. The first-year UCF transfer completed 22-of-34 attempts for 261 yards and two passing touchdowns, adding 70 rushing yards and another score on Saturday.
“I thought he competed,” Lebby said. “... Thought he fought and really still gave us a chance to win there late in the game, trying to overcome those turnovers.”
There were some positives for OU’s offense, like Gray’s 23 rushes for 106 yards and two touchdowns with a team-leading eight receptions for 58 yards. The second-year Tennessee transfer eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the third consecutive game and the sixth time this season.
Gray, who produced through the air and on the ground Saturday, acknowledged the statistics are great, but it doesn't matter when the offense fails to take advantage of its chances.
“It's frustrating sometimes,” Gray said. “But those are the things that happened throughout the game that you try to prevent. You want to play disciplined in those games where it's tight. That's when it matters. Those details matter.”
Gabriel and Mims, both visibly upset following the game’s conclusion, met as they trotted toward the locker room. Mims said he reminded Gabriel “we’ll get the next one,” referring to their next opponent, West Virginia, who they play at 11 a.m. next Saturday in Morgantown.
In order to rebound from a tough loss, OU must extract the positives from its offensive production while limiting the crippling errors.
“Numbers wise, I mean, we’re looking real good,” Mims said. “But there’s a couple of drives (where) we shot ourselves in the foot, especially in their territory.
“So that put the defense in bad situations. But other than that, offensively, we’re playing good ball, just (making) a couple mistakes.”
