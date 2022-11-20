OU football: Sooners offense goes from hot to cold, but hangs on to beat Oklahoma State and earn bowl eligiblity

Oklahoma’s offense went from blazing hot to blisteringly cold in an instant against Oklahoma State on Saturday night.
Scoring 28 quick points in the first quarter — potentially 35 without a red zone fumble by tight end Brayden Willis — the Sooners were gaining whatever they wanted, and doing it fast, with each score resulting in a louder roar from nearly 84,132 fans in an electric atmosphere.
After a Bedlam-high 299 total yards, three total touchdowns from quarterback Dillon Gabriel, consistent yardage from running backs Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes and yards after the catch from receivers Drake Stoops and Marvin Mims, OU was en route to a blowout win over its in-state rival.
But with multiple opportunities to deliver a final blow, Oklahoma’s offense shut down. In the final three quarters, Gabriel was a mere 6-of-22 for just 35 yards and an interception, and OU (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) gained only 135 total yards and five first downs. The Sooners also went 12 consecutive drives without scoring after a touchdown reception by Drake Stoops with 1:09 left in the first quarter.
While its early onslaught was enough to earn a 28-13 win against its bitter in-state rival, Oklahoma’s overall struggles offensively left the door open for OSU (7-4, 4-4) to rally from behind.
“Started fast, obviously,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “Did the things we wanted to do, and we were able to get into a rhythm and roll. Then it was something different every single series after that. Didn’t make any more plays, obviously we had some drops.
“I gotta do a better job putting us in better position to go be able to create some first downs and some momentum. … Proud of the way our guys started. But obviously after that, really struggled.”
The Sooners received first to start the game, and their high-tempo first drive saw Gabriel punch in a two-yard rushing touchdown in just 1:17. OU then forced a three-and-out, and the offense replied with nine plays for 93 yards in 2:45, its longest drive of the night.
Although the fast-paced attack worked early, once a large lead was created, OU lost its rhythm. Instead of shying away from the no-huddle design and trying to ice the game with methodical drives, the Sooners continued their fast-moving play, leading to short possessions.
After Oklahoma’s second drive that lasted 2:45, its second longest was only 1:35. OU’s clock management was a clear issue in the second half, as Gabriel snapped the ball multiple times with double-digit seconds remaining on the play clock despite a comfortable lead.
Lebby said there was a communication problem from the sideline regarding time management and took blame for the short drives. After the game, head coach Brent Venables was frustrated with some of those mistakes.
“We gotta be better there,” Venables said. “Make no mistake, (we) played 102 snaps on defense. … To continue to put the defense in that position, it’s not what you want to do. … Running the clock just to give them a little bit more time to recover and adjust, that’s important that we do a better job of that.”
Further contribution to the scoring collapse was stumbling on third downs for the second straight contest. On Saturday, the Sooners finished 1-for-14 on third-down attempts, a week after converting only 1 of 11 tries against West Virginia.
Gabriel, who struggled for large portions of the final three quarters, blamed himself for the conversion errors.
It’s frustrating,” said Gabriel, who finished 20-of-40 for 259 yards. “We come in every single day and work our asses off to find a way to win. When you’re not executing on third down or not moving the chains, you’re not giving yourself a chance. I think the most frustrating part is that it is self-inflicted.
“We just have to focus on those certain situations and execute. I take it upon myself to be better for our guys. I touch the ball every single play.”
In a disappointing season by Oklahoma’s typical standards, the Sooners have overall failed to play complementary football since entering conference play, resulting in a losing record vs. Big 12 foes for the first time since 1998.
The first quarter displayed a flash of what OU is capable of, as it combined defensive stops with offensive scores. The two units supported each other well in the first quarter, but the defense outshined the offense throughout the remainder of the game.
For Gray, it was refreshing to finally see those units come together, even if it was just for a quarter.
“We've been wanting to complement each other every game this year,” said Gray, who garnered 120 total yards and a touchdown on 20 rushes and three receptions. “When they were on, we were off. When we were on, they were off. For (the defense) to play like they played tonight, they just played lights out. Me and DG were talking on the sideline like, 'These guys are really playing.'”
With the win, Oklahoma clinched bowl eligibility before taking on Texas Tech at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday in Lubbock.
While the Sooners showed progress, their offense still has room to grow with only two games remaining. And going forward, OU will look to channel the first quarter version of itself.
We came out fast and did what we wanted to do,” Gabriel. “Showed a flash of who we are and who we can be. Then, like I said, self-inflicted wounds (occurred).
“… Luckily we were on the right side of it, which we’re thankful for.”
