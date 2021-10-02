OU football: No. 6 Sooners' offense finds groove after season-best drive to open 2nd half vs Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Spencer Rattler raised his hands to signal a touchdown as Kennedy Brooks rolled into the end zone off a 2-yard pitch.
It would’ve been easy for Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) to fret over another low-scoring first half as it narrowly led Kansas State (3-2, 0-2) 13-10 at halftime on Saturday. Instead, it chose to respond, surging to Brooks’ touchdown on nine plays and 75 yards in little over three minutes to open the second half.
And following potentially OU’s best possession of the season — where it sped upfield freely, gaining ground on all but one play — its defense forced K-State’s only punt of the game and the No. 6 Sooners never looked back, holding on for a 37-31 road win against Kansas State before 47,690 fans.
“I knew it was gonna be important,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said of his team’s quick second-half response. “You take us two years ago to this game, we played a pretty decent first half… it was really close and then we had an awful, awful third quarter here in (2019).
"And so we really challenged the guys. We knew we needed to come out and establish some momentum and we felt like we were close to doing that… and being able to back that up with the stop and a couple of scores there are obviously huge.”
The victory snapped a two-game losing streak against coach Chris Klieman’s Wildcats and Oklahoma also amassed at least 30 points in its 34th-straight true road game, adding to the longest scoring streak in college football since at least 1980. Additionally, Riley captured his 50th win as the Sooners’ coach, becoming the third fastest to do so behind legends Barry Switzer and Bud Wilkinson.
After consecutive lackluster outputs of 23 and 16 points — both Riley-era lows — against Nebraska and West Virginia, Oklahoma is finding its offensive groove. The Sooners reached paydirt on all but one of their possessions against KSU and churned out 392 yards of offense, a season high aside from their 624-yard drubbing of FCS Western Carolina.
“We all wanted to play better coming into this week,” said Rattler, OU’s redshirt sophomore quarterback. “Every person on the offense takes accountability. That's something that's important with our team, we're never just looking at one guy, it's always a group thing, so we did a great job. Everybody did a great job of doing their job this weekend. We played a great game.”
OU was able to open up its running game like it hadn’t through four games, as Brooks, a redshirt junior, rumbled for a season high 91 yards on 15 carries. Brooks and co-starting running back Eric Gray’s hard-nosed rushes unlocked the throwing lanes for Rattler, who tossed for 243 yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-25 passing.
A 4-yard touchdown run by redshirt senior H-back Jeremiah Hall — the first of his career — and two field goals from redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic got Oklahoma its advantage at the break. Those three drives were Oklahoma’s only in the first quarter, as it was outpaced in time of possession 10:46-4:14.
“Every drive to us in this game was important,” Rattler said. “We came into this game working on our consistency. … Having these low drive numbers and not getting as many drives, you gotta take every drive and treat it like it's our last.”
Following Brooks' score and Speed D’s stand to begin the third quarter, OU and Kansas State traded touchdown blows, which saw Rattler find senior receiver Mike Woods and then Hall in the end zone.
With little over three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Kansas State looked to turn the tide via an onside kickoff while trailing 34-24. At first it appeared the Wildcats had recovered the momentum-shifting boot, and that held up on initial review. However, Riley chose to challenge, and further examination revealed K-State kicker Taiten Winkel illegally touched the ball twice, effectively handing it back to the Sooners.
“A couple coaches on the sideline thought they saw the ball redirect,” Riley said. “We were confident enough that we felt like it was worth a challenge, and I'll tell you what, I give the officials and the replay crew a lot of credit, because they could very easily have saved face for already reviewing it once and just stayed with the call on the field. … I thought it was very professionally handled and it was clearly the right call.”
Even then, Oklahoma wasn’t out of the fire. After Brkic’s third field goal increased the lead to 37-24, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by redshirt senior offensive tackle Tyrese Robinson set up a 93-yard touchdown kickoff return by KSU’s Malik Knowles. OU finished the game with 10 penalties for 85 yards, and Robinson’s mishap elicited some heated words from Riley.
Despite that, Rattler was able to kneel out the remaining one minute and 20 seconds following the touchdown return, completing the Sooners’ most convincing offensive performance to date. Oklahoma will be looking to build on that when it faces Texas (4-1, 2-0) in the Red River Showdown at 11 a.m. next Saturday in Dallas.
“We've had maybe the greatest offensive run in college football history in the last few years,” Riley said. "We have not played perfect all the time but we've been pretty damn good. … This is the best, most complete game that we've played (this season). (But) we feel like we can play a whole lot better.”
