OU football: Sooners' Nov. 20 home finale against Iowa State set for 11 a.m. kickoff on Fox

No. 8 Oklahoma's (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) Nov. 20 game against Iowa State (6-3, 4-3) is set for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Fox, per a conference announcement on Monday.
🚨 Kick times and TV networks for #Big12FB on 11/20 Iowa State at Oklahoma, 11am CT on FOXTexas at West Virginia, 11am CT/ 12pm ET on ESPN2Kansas at TCU, 3pm CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+Baylor at Kansas State, 4:30pm CT on FS1Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 7pm CT on FOX pic.twitter.com/tb9vDt2Qwg— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 8, 2021
The Sooners' and Cyclones' showdown will be OU's final home game of the season and its senior night. Oklahoma last faced Iowa State in the 2020 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game and owns a 77-7-2 all-time record vs. the Cyclones.
In 2020, the Sooners first faced ISU in Ames on Oct. 3 and fell to 1-2 on the season after suffering a 37-30 defeat. However, OU proceeded to rip off a six game winning streak to clinch a berth in the conference title bout, where it avenged itself, besting the Cyclones 27-21.
Before battling Iowa State, the 2021 Sooners must first deal with No. 12 Baylor (7-2, 4-2) at 11 a.m. CT this coming Saturday, Nov. 13 in Waco, Texas (Fox).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.