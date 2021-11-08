You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners' Nov. 20 home finale against Iowa State set for 11 a.m. kickoff on Fox

Jeremiah Hall

Redshirt senior tight end/H-back Jeremiah Hall during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 8 Oklahoma's (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) Nov. 20 game against Iowa State (6-3, 4-3) is set for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Fox, per a conference announcement on Monday.

The Sooners' and Cyclones' showdown will be OU's final home game of the season and its senior night. Oklahoma last faced Iowa State in the 2020 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game and owns a 77-7-2 all-time record vs. the Cyclones.

In 2020, the Sooners first faced ISU in Ames on Oct. 3 and fell to 1-2 on the season after suffering a 37-30 defeat. However, OU proceeded to rip off a six game winning streak to clinch a berth in the conference title bout, where it avenged itself, besting the Cyclones 27-21.

Before battling Iowa State, the 2021 Sooners must first deal with No. 12 Baylor (7-2, 4-2) at 11 a.m. CT this coming Saturday, Nov. 13 in Waco, Texas (Fox).

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

