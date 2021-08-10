You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners No. 3 in USA Today Sports AFCA Top 25 preseason poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler on the first day of 2021 football practice Aug 6.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics

Oklahoma came in at No. 3 in the USA Today Sports American Football Coaches Association Top 25 preseason poll released Tuesday.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson precede the Sooners in the poll, while No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Georgia round out the top five. Iowa State is the highest ranked Big 12 school besides OU at No. 8, while Texas enters at No. 19 and Oklahoma State begins the season at No. 22.

Previously, the Sooners were ranked No. 1 in ESPN's post-spring practice Top 25 ahead of No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Ohio State. OU finished the 2020 season No. 5 in most rankings after defeating Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

Entering its 2021 slate, OU boasts Heisman favorite quarterback Spencer Rattler among a cast of other talented players. The Sooners open their season against Tulane at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments