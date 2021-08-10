OU football: Sooners No. 3 in USA Today Sports AFCA Top 25 preseason poll

Oklahoma came in at No. 3 in the USA Today Sports American Football Coaches Association Top 25 preseason poll released Tuesday.
USA Today's preseason coaches poll pic.twitter.com/GGKivRnhjI— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 10, 2021
No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson precede the Sooners in the poll, while No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Georgia round out the top five. Iowa State is the highest ranked Big 12 school besides OU at No. 8, while Texas enters at No. 19 and Oklahoma State begins the season at No. 22.
Previously, the Sooners were ranked No. 1 in ESPN's post-spring practice Top 25 ahead of No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Ohio State. OU finished the 2020 season No. 5 in most rankings after defeating Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.
Entering its 2021 slate, OU boasts Heisman favorite quarterback Spencer Rattler among a cast of other talented players. The Sooners open their season against Tulane at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 4 in New Orleans.
