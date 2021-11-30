You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners' Nik Bonitto named Pro Football Focus Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Nik Bonitto

Redshirt Junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto during the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto was named the Pro Football Focus Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday morning.

Bonitto, a redshirt junior from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has recorded 15 tackles for loss for 67 yards lost this season, good for second in the Big 12.

Additionally, Bonitto has racked up 39 tackles, nine quarterback hits, seven sacks, three fumbles forced, one fumble recovered and a pass breakup. He leads Oklahoma in quarterback hits and fumbles forced and is second on the team in sacks, only behind redshirt senior Isaiah Thomas.

Bonitto’s three fumbles forced is tied for the most in the Big 12 with Baylor’s Jalen Pitre. His seven sacks rank sixth in the Big 12 and his three tackles for loss against Nebraska are good for the sixth most of any Big 12 player in a single game this season.

After losing to Oklahoma State to finish the regular season 10-2, Bonitto and the Sooners are currently awaiting a bowl invitation. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments