OU football: Sooners, Nebraska to wear helmet decals honoring 1971 Game of the Century

No. 3 Oklahoma and Nebraska will wear helmet decals honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Game of the Century during the programs' matchup on Saturday.
Oklahoma’s helmet decal for Saturday pic.twitter.com/Y59eu5zKcZ— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 17, 2021
Coming soon…#GBR pic.twitter.com/LmrDmW6Uk3— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 17, 2021
The Sooners (2-0) are a 22.5-point favorite over the Cornhuskers (2-1). This will be their first meeting since the 2010 Big 12 Championship game, where OU defeated Nebraska 23-20.
When the schools met in 1971, the No. 1 Cornhuskers bested the No. 2 Sooners 35-31. Nebraska running back Jeff Kinney scored the game-winning touchdown with 98 seconds remaining, and the Cornhuskers went on to win that season's national championship. OU holds an 45-38-3 all-time series advantage over Nebraska.
Kickoff for the Sooners and Cornhuskers' game is set for 11 a.m. on Sept. 18 in Norman.
