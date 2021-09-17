You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners, Nebraska to wear helmet decals honoring 1971 Game of the Century

Bryson Washington

Redshirt freshman safety Bryson Washington celebrates with teammates after grabbing an interception during the game against Western Carolina on Sept. 11.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 3 Oklahoma and Nebraska will wear helmet decals honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Game of the Century during the programs' matchup on Saturday.

The Sooners (2-0) are a 22.5-point favorite over the Cornhuskers (2-1). This will be their first meeting since the 2010 Big 12 Championship game, where OU defeated Nebraska 23-20.

When the schools met in 1971, the No. 1 Cornhuskers bested the No. 2 Sooners 35-31. Nebraska running back Jeff Kinney scored the game-winning touchdown with 98 seconds remaining, and the Cornhuskers went on to win that season's national championship. OU holds an 45-38-3 all-time series advantage over Nebraska. 

Kickoff for the Sooners and Cornhuskers' game is set for 11 a.m. on Sept. 18 in Norman.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

