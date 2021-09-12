OU football: Sooners move to No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma moved from No. 4 to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Sunday.
POLL ALERT: Oregon, Iowa jump in AP Top 25 following losses by Ohio State, Iowa State; Arkansas has first ranking since '16.Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/zIXKidRuN7 pic.twitter.com/yVgTJSTrbk— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 12, 2021
OU's move comes after its 76-0 blowout win over Western Carolina on Saturday, alongside No. 12 Oregon's 35-28 defeat of No. 3 Ohio State. The Ducks moved to No. 4 in Sunday's poll as the Buckeyes fell to No. 9.
No. 14 Iowa State joins the Sooners as the lone Big 12 teams in AP's Top 25. The Cyclones were previously ranked No. 9 but dropped after their 27-17 loss to then-No. 10 Iowa, who jumped to No. 5 after the win. Texas, previously ranked No. 15, fell out of the poll after a 40-21 loss to now-No. 20 Arkansas.
Oklahoma returns to action against Nebraska at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18 in Norman.
