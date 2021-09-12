You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners move to No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Isaiah Thomas and Bryson Washington

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas celebrates with redshirt freshman safety Bryson Washington during the game against Western Carolina on Sept. 11.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma moved from No. 4 to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Sunday.

OU's move comes after its 76-0 blowout win over Western Carolina on Saturday, alongside No. 12 Oregon's 35-28 defeat of No. 3 Ohio State. The Ducks moved to No. 4 in Sunday's poll as the Buckeyes fell to No. 9.

No. 14 Iowa State joins the Sooners as the lone Big 12 teams in AP's Top 25. The Cyclones were previously ranked No. 9 but dropped after their 27-17 loss to then-No. 10 Iowa, who jumped to No. 5 after the win. Texas, previously ranked No. 15, fell out of the poll after a 40-21 loss to now-No. 20 Arkansas.

Oklahoma returns to action against Nebraska at 11 a.m. on Sept. 18 in Norman.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

