OU football: Sooners miss out on 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, who commits to Texas A&M

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Five-star defensive lineman David Hicks committed to Texas A&M over Oklahoma on Wednesday, he announced live via ESPN2.

Hicks, a Katy, Texas, native, is the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class and the No. 1 defensive lineman nationally, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the top-ranked player in Texas.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defender chose the Aggies over the Sooners, Alabama, Michigan State, Miami, Texas and Oregon. Previously considered an Oklahoma lean, Hicks would've been OU's third composite five-star commit of its 2023 class.

According to 247Sports, Hicks has an official visit in Norman scheduled on Nov. 19. He was primarily recruited by defensive line coach Todd Bates.

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism senior and OU Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers football and previously interned at the Tulsa World.

