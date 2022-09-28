OU football: Sooners miss out on 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, who commits to Texas A&M

Five-star defensive lineman David Hicks committed to Texas A&M over Oklahoma on Wednesday, he announced live via ESPN2.
BREAKING: Five-Star DL David Hicks (@DJ2g23) has Committed to Texas A&M!The No. 1 DL in the ‘23 Class chose the Aggies over Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan State, and others.No one is recruiting DL in the past 2 years better than A&M https://t.co/q4qS53JWdj pic.twitter.com/3QLnIbjlqw— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 28, 2022
Hicks, a Katy, Texas, native, is the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class and the No. 1 defensive lineman nationally, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the top-ranked player in Texas.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defender chose the Aggies over the Sooners, Alabama, Michigan State, Miami, Texas and Oregon. Previously considered an Oklahoma lean, Hicks would've been OU's third composite five-star commit of its 2023 class.
According to 247Sports, Hicks has an official visit in Norman scheduled on Nov. 19. He was primarily recruited by defensive line coach Todd Bates.
