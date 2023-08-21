McKade Mettauer cut his summer vacation a week short to return to Norman and soak up knowledge from a master of his craft.
Former Sooners and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson returned to Norman this offseason to work with his former strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt. Mettauer saw his return to Norman as a chance to pick the two-time NFL All-Pro’s brain while Johnson saw it not only as an opportunity to help the redshirt senior’s development, but to flex his 700-pound deadlift in a familiar workout facility.
Quick lil 700 💪 pic.twitter.com/XdNcyxnMd1— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) July 13, 2023
Mettauer also attended the OL Masterminds Summit, which Johnson spoke at. Mettauer and fellow offensive lineman Tyler Guyton then halted their offseason plans and instead drove an hour each day for one week to work out alongside Johnson.
“I learned how to be a pro,” Mettauer said. “He works out by himself, and him having internal motivation makes us understand that we're not gonna always have someone there to push us. Just to know how a pro works was a good thing for us.”
The lessons he took from Johnson are one in a line of many offseason improvements Mettauer is confident he made. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh seemingly agrees, telling the redshirt senior he’s a “completely different player” now compared to the end of the 2022 season.
Mettauer credits much of the change to becoming a mentor himself. He claims to have a much better understanding of the Sooners’ offense after one year in the system and learning under Anton Harrison, who was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, last season.
“Compared to last year, it's night and day,” Mettauer said. “Second year in the offense, I thought I understood it last year, but now being in another year and teaching other guys … I know that I’m night and day (from last year).”
Mettauer helped incoming Sooners transfers, such as former Stanford lineman Walter Rouse, in the way Harrison helped him. He sees the addition of Rouse and other transfers as a boost to the depth of the unit and a reminder that he must earn his job every week. It's also led him to adapt an “irreplaceable” mindset ahead of the 2023 campaign:
“Make yourself irreplaceable to where you’re the rock of the (offensive) line and they’re going to have to move people around you and not move you.”
His mentorship and offseason lessons learned at the expense of vacation time give Mettauer the confidence not only in himself but also in the improvement of OU’s offensive line as a whole despite Harrison and Wanya Morris graduating to the NFL.
“We can be much better than last year, but I think the key word there is ‘can’,” Mettauer said. “We have to continue to prove ourselves every day and make sure that we're in good enough shape and taking reps seriously every day so we can have a standout (offensive) line like we should.”