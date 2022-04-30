OU football: Sooners’ Marquis Hayes selected by Arizona Cardinals in 7th round of 2022 NFL Draft

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 257 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.
During the 2021 season, Hayes started all 13 of OU’s games at left guard and was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by the coaches and the Associated Press. Pro Football Focus also named him to its conference second team.
The St. Louis native was a four-star prospect out of Pattonville High School and was rated the No. 2 overall recruit in Missouri in the 2017 class. The move to Arizona reunites Hayes with his former Sooners teammates, quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marquise Brown.
“The last five years in Norman are times I will always be grateful for,” Hayes said in his draft declaration. “Thank you to the coaching staff, especially (offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh) for helping me develop into the man I am today.”
The Cardinals' complete season schedule, along with every other NFL team’s slate, will be unveiled at 7 p.m. on May 12.
Twitter Reactions:
It was in the Cards‼️@bigmo__54 selected 257th overall by the @AZCardinals!#OUDNA ➡️ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/CncDkNqO9j— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 30, 2022
Let’s go!!! Big Mo joins up with Hollywood and K1 in Arizona! https://t.co/wmccb6IhSU— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) April 30, 2022
#OUDNA Congrats Quis. I am fired up to watch you at the next level! Proud of you and love you big man. https://t.co/FndeY2Lueo— Bill Bedenbaugh (@OU_CoachB) April 30, 2022
The Arizona Cardinals pick Oklahoma Guard Marquis Hayes at No. 257 overall.83.8 pass blocking grade in 2021 (2nd among Big 12 Guards) ♨️ pic.twitter.com/9j09C15tqi— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022
With the 257th pick in the 2022 Draft, the Cardinals select OL Marquis Hayes pic.twitter.com/MNS2BIvgk1— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 30, 2022
Yessir Mo🤞🏾 https://t.co/6eoxxPoDkZ— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) April 30, 2022
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩@bigmo__54 is headed to the @AZCardinals!#OUDNA | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/4I4FFqzGNb— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 1, 2022
“Heavy hands and smart”@bigmo__54 ➡️ @AZCardinals #OUDNA | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/IQyzYtckq7— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 1, 2022
