OU football: Sooners’ Marquis Hayes selected by Arizona Cardinals in 7th round of 2022 NFL Draft

Marquis Hayes

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Marquis Hayes before the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 257 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

During the 2021 season, Hayes started all 13 of OU’s games at left guard and was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection by the coaches and the Associated Press. Pro Football Focus also named him to its conference second team.

The St. Louis native was a four-star prospect out of Pattonville High School and was rated the No. 2 overall recruit in Missouri in the 2017 class. The move to Arizona reunites Hayes with his former Sooners teammates, quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marquise Brown.

“The last five years in Norman are times I will always be grateful for,” Hayes said in his draft declaration. “Thank you to the coaching staff, especially (offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh) for helping me develop into the man I am today.”

The Cardinals' complete season schedule, along with every other NFL team’s slate, will be unveiled at 7 p.m. on May 12.

