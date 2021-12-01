You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 5-star 2022 running back Raleek Brown

OU football helmet at the Big 12 Media Days on July 16.

Five-star class of 2022 running back Raleek Brown announced his decommitment from Oklahoma on Wednesday evening.

Brown previously committed to OU in February, but now becomes the seventh decommitment from the Sooners since Sunday in wake of head coach Lincoln Riley's departure to become the next coach at USC.

Brown, who's known to have a strong relationship with Riley, and is a native of Santa Ana, California, hinted at potentially flipping his commitment to the Trojans on Monday. On Tuesday, Riley and Dennis Simmons — OU's former receivers coach who joins Riley's staff at USC — visited Brown on Tuesday.

Hailing from Mater Dei High School, Brown is the No. 2 player in California, the No. 2 running back nationally and the No. 34 overall player in the country for the 2022 cycle, according to the 247Sports composite ratings. He has run for 1,062 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season.

In addition to his offers from OU and USC, Brown holds offers from Alabama, Arizona and Arizona State.

