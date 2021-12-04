OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 4-star 2023 tight end Luke Hasz

Four-star class of 2023 tight end Luke Hasz announced his decommitment from Oklahoma on Saturday evening.
After talking with my family I believe it’s in my best interest to decommit from OU at this time and reopen my recruitment. Thank you Sooner Nation for your continued support in this process!— Luke Hasz (@LukeHasz5) December 5, 2021
Hailing from Bixby High School near Tulsa, Hasz is the No. 1 in-state player in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings. 247Sports also considers Hasz the No. 2 tight end and No. 60 overall player nationally.
Additionally, Hasz boasts offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor and Colorado. He helped Bixby complete a 13-0 season, capped by a 63-14 win over Deer Creek to claim the Oklahoma Class 6A-II State Championship on Thursday.
Hasz is the eighth player to decommit from OU following coach Lincoln Riley's departure to become head coach at Southern California, where he was introduced on Nov. 29.
