OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 4-star 2022 offensive lineman Demetrius 'Pancake' Hunter

Class of 2022 offensive lineman Demetrius "Pancake" Hunter decommitted from Oklahoma on Monday. This is the sixth Sooners prospect to decommit following head coach Lincoln Riley's departure to USC.
Thanks Sooner Nation❤️ pic.twitter.com/7JFOhlWMoP— 𝓓𝓮𝓶𝓮𝓽𝓻𝓲𝓾𝓼 “𝓟𝓪𝓷𝒸𝒶𝓀ℯ“𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓽𝓮r (@Pancakehunter59) November 29, 2021
Hunter is a four-star recruit per 247's composite rankings. From West Orange-Star High School in Orange, Texas, he committed to OU on March 2.
He choose Oklahoma over Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Houston and six other schools. According to Rivals.com, he’s the No. 2 center in the country for his recruiting class and is the No. 44 player in Texas.
Hunter helped Orange-Stark to an 8-1 record during his junior season. He also played partially as a defensive tackle for the Mustangs.
