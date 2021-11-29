You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 4-star 2022 offensive lineman Demetrius 'Pancake' Hunter

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU helmets

OU helmets on the field before the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Class of 2022 offensive lineman Demetrius "Pancake" Hunter decommitted from Oklahoma on Monday. This is the sixth Sooners prospect to decommit following head coach Lincoln Riley's departure to USC.

Hunter is a four-star recruit per 247's composite rankings. From West Orange-Star High School in Orange, Texas, he committed to OU on March 2.

He choose Oklahoma over Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Houston and six other schools. According to Rivals.com, he’s the No. 2 center in the country for his recruiting class and is the No. 44 player in Texas.

Hunter helped Orange-Stark to an 8-1 record during his junior season. He also played partially as a defensive tackle for the Mustangs.

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments