OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 4-star 2022 linebacker Kobie McKinzie

Four-star 2022 linebacker Kobie McKinzie decommitted from Oklahoma on Sunday evening after coach Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to become USC's next head coach.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tOQhz0wQA3— kobie (@kobiemckinzie26) November 29, 2021
McKinzie is the fourth Sooners commit to remove his pledge on Sunday, following a trio of 2023 recruits in quarterback Malachi Nelson, running back Treyaun Webb and receiver Brandon Inniss. The Lubbock native from Lubbock-Cooper High School also holds offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Florida State and Illinois State.
According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, McKinzie is the No. 11 linebacker and the No. 120 player nationally in the 2022 cycle. He's also considered the No. 21 player from Texas and is one of two linebackers the Sooners recruited for 2022, the other being fellow four-star Kip Lewis.
Oklahoma's 2022 recruiting class is ranked No. 7 nationally, but figures to regress further in wake of Riley's departure.
