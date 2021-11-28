You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 2023 5-star receiver Brandon Inniss

OU helmet

An OU helmet during the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Class of 2023 five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss has decommitted from Oklahoma, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. The move happened mere hours after Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley accepted the head coaching job at Southern California.

Inniss, the No. 1 ranked receiver and No. 9 player nationally per 247Sports' Composite ratings, was a part of the Sooners' No. 1 ranked 2023 class, which including two other five-star recruits, Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon.

OU fell to Oklahoma State 37-33 on Saturday night for the first time in Riley's career. Riley also reportedly met with his team and coaching staff Sunday afternoon about his intentions to leave.

Inniss holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Georgia.

