OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 2023 5-star athlete Makai Lemon

2023 athlete Makai Lemon announced his decommitment from Oklahoma on Tuesday. Lemon is a five-star recruit per 247Sports' composite rankings.
November 30, 2021
Lemon also announced he will not be reopening his recruitment. His decommitment comes after Lincoln Riley left OU for USC on Nov. 28. Bob Stoops was named the Sooners' interim head coach on the same day, and will serve in that role until OU finds a full-time replacement.
From Los Alamitos High School in California, Lemon is teammates with five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, who decommitted from Oklahoma the day Riley left. A 5-foot-11 receiver, Lemon is ranked as the No. 1 athlete recruit in the country by 247Sports.
Lemon previously chose OU over USC, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, Texas and Alabama. As a sophomore in 2020, Lemon caught 43 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns.
