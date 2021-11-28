You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 2023 4-star running back Treyaun Webb

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU Football helmet during the 2021 Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 14.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma lost a commitment from 2023 four-star running back Treyaun Webb on Sunday, following former coach Lincoln Riley's departure to Southern California.

Webb, the No. 5 ranked running back and No. 96 ranked player nationally per 247Sports' Composite, is OU's second recruit to decommit following Riley's exit, joining five-star receiver Brandon Inniss.

OU fell to Oklahoma State 37-33 on Saturday night for the first time in Riley's career. USC announced its hiring of Riley late Sunday night and announced his intro press conference at 5 p.m. CT on Monday.

Williams holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Florida and LSU.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

