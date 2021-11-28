OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 2023 4-star running back Treyaun Webb

Oklahoma lost a commitment from 2023 four-star running back Treyaun Webb on Sunday, following former coach Lincoln Riley's departure to Southern California.
God Got Me… pic.twitter.com/8HpnScDuct— Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) November 29, 2021
Webb, the No. 5 ranked running back and No. 96 ranked player nationally per 247Sports' Composite, is OU's second recruit to decommit following Riley's exit, joining five-star receiver Brandon Inniss.
OU fell to Oklahoma State 37-33 on Saturday night for the first time in Riley's career. USC announced its hiring of Riley late Sunday night and announced his intro press conference at 5 p.m. CT on Monday.
Williams holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Florida and LSU.
