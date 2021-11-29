You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 2022 4-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Helmet

An OU helmet in the end zone before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma lost its sixth commitment since Sunday in 2022 four-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore, he announced on Twitter on Monday. 

The mass exodus of recruits follows former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley's departure to USC, where he reportedly added defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons to his new staff.

Moore, the Baltimore, Maryland native, was the No. 96 overall recruit and No. 16 defensive lineman per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Moore holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, LSU, Georgia and Ohio State.

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments