OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 2022 4-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore

Oklahoma lost its sixth commitment since Sunday in 2022 four-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore, he announced on Twitter on Monday.
Thank you Norman❤️ pic.twitter.com/KvpXw1bsoG— 🎱 (@Big8DMoore) November 29, 2021
The mass exodus of recruits follows former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley's departure to USC, where he reportedly added defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons to his new staff.
Moore, the Baltimore, Maryland native, was the No. 96 overall recruit and No. 16 defensive lineman per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Moore holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, LSU, Georgia and Ohio State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.