OU football: Jackson Arnold, Jaquaize Pettaway, other 2023 commits sign with Sooners (Live tracker)

Oklahoma will look to ink 23 current commits, and perhaps a few additional surprises, at the start of the early signing period Wednesday as Brent Venables looks to cap his first full cycle of recruiting as Sooners head coach.
OU's 2023 class is headlined by quarterback Jackson Arnold and edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore, both five-star recruits. Adding safety Peyton Bowen or defensive end Tausili Akana would only help the haul, which currently ranks No. 8 nationally.
Follow along with OU Daily’s live tracker of all signing day activity:
All rankings and stars are provided by the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Jackson Arnold, QB, Denton Guyer High School (Denton, Texas)
Stars: 5
Hudl: WATCH
About: Arnold committed to OU on Jan. 24, and became the first high school pledge of the Brent Venables era. The No. 4-ranked quarterback of the 2023 cycle is also the No. 7 player nationally and top-ranked player in Texas. The Denton Guyer High School graduate garnered 57 total touchdowns and only two interceptions as a senior.
Chosen for your leadership qualities and supplying the total package an OU quarterback needs to possess. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @_JacksonArnold_! 🧬 https://t.co/DCAsaXOr1D#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/5KJxIbVBSc— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022
Jaquaize Pettaway, WR, Langham Creek High School (Houston)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Pettaway committed to the Sooners on July 6 and stayed true to his pledge despite wide receivers coach Cale Gundy’s departure from the program in the preseason. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 11 receiver and No. 66 player nationally, and the No. 12 player in Texas. Mississippi, Texas, Arizona State and Arkansas were among Pettaway’s other offers.
Chosen for bringing great energy and playmaking ability. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @JAQUAIZE4! 🧬 https://t.co/FlCS2w5xd3#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/zhlid8rKvI— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022
Cayden Green, OT, Lee's Summit North High School (Lee's Summit, Missouri)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Green, OU’s top-ranked offensive line recruit in 2023, committed on July 8. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound recruit from Lees Summit, Missouri, is the No. 80-ranked player nationally and No. 9 offensive tackle. He held offers from the likes of LSU, Florida, Notre Dame, USC and Tennessee.
Chosen for your intelligence and measured approach to the game. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @CaydenGreen3! 🧬 https://t.co/At2og7j1nN#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/2ZibLCFb8O— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022
Samuel Omosigho, LB, Crandall High School (Crandall, Texas)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Omosigho committed to Oklahoma on June 30 over Florida. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound recruit from Crandall, Texas, was a former receiver, and rose from a three-star recruit to one of the top-ranked linebackers in the country after his senior season. Omosigho is the No. 93 player nationally and is the No. 7-ranked linebacker overall.
Chosen for your joyous attitude towards life and your great football mind. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @SamuelOmosigho! 🧬 https://t.co/shMfoNLIG5#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/EibibAonyA— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022
Jacobe Johnson, ATH, Mustang High School (Mustang, Oklahoma)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Johnson committed to OU on Aug. 13. The 6-foot-3, 183-pound recruit, who plays wide receiver and defensive back, is ranked as the No. 4 athlete and No. 91 overall player nationally. He’s considered the No. 2 player in Oklahoma and also excels on the basketball court. Johnson was also courted by Alabama, Michigan, Stanford and Arkansas.
Chosen for your humility off the field and your competitive edge on it. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @JacobeJohnson24! 🧬 https://t.co/A58DHug8a2#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/J6ked9OF9u— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022
Logan Howland, OT, Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey)
Stars: 3
Highlights: WATCH
About: Howland, from Princeton, New Jersey, committed to OU on July 9. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound prospect is the No. 36 offensive tackle nationally, and No. 491 overall player. A former tight end, Howland transitioned to offensive line his junior year and earned offers from Iowa, Michigan, Penn State and Miami.
Chosen for your inquisitive nature and physicality. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @LoganHowland! 🧬 https://t.co/lJdsbXhvkf#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/HvQ1B1xD4w— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022
Ashton Sanders, DL, Cathedral High School (Los Angeles)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Sanders committed to OU on Nov. 20. The Los Angeles native ranks as the No. 63 defensive lineman, No. 51 player in California and No. 583 player nationally. The 6-foot-1, 270-pound recruit chose the Sooners over the likes of California, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Colorado.
Chosen for being a born leader with great athleticism. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @ChampSanders55! 🧬 https://t.co/q0RWy6NJ8o#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/E9gUcTAJD1— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022
Taylor Wein, EDGE, Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tennessee)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Wein is ranked the No. 56 edge rusher and No. 587 player nationally, as well as the No. 19 player in Tennessee. The 6-foot-5, 235 pound recruit committed to Oklahoma on Nov. 21. Cincinnati, Mississippi, Oklahoma State and Southern California also offered Wein.
Chosen for your humbleness and toughness on the field. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @TaylorWein! 🧬 https://t.co/crE4Hoa5aw#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/U3VrMDxHt1— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022
Kade McIntyre, ATH, Archbishop Bergan High School (Fremont, Nebraska)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: McIntyre is widely-regarded as a future tight end. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Archbishop Bergan High School product is the No. 43-ranked athlete nationally and No. 645 player overall. He committed on June 13, and chose OU over the likes of Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Tennessee.
Chosen for your physicality and versatility. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @Kade_McIntyre! 🧬 https://t.co/s3MsKo9YPM#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/WpLGfUN6uM— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022
Derrick LeBlanc, DL, Osceola High School (Kissimmee, Florida)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: LeBlanc chose the Sooners over the likes of Florida, Penn State, Alabama and Arizona on July 28. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound recruit is ranked as the No. 20 defensive lineman, No. 155 player nationally and No. 37 player in Florida. The Kissimmee, Florida, native will participate in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.
Chosen for your ability to elevate those around you and being a student of the game. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @getrightderrick! 🧬 https://t.co/Lzyljqd14N#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/ghymjgSOIh— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022
Daeh McCullough, S, St. Joseph’s High School (South Bend, Indiana)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: McCullough flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Oklahoma on Dec. 12. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back is ranked the No. 36 safety and No. 391 player nationally and the No. 4 player in Indiana. His brother Dasan, a standout freshman linebacker at Indiana this season, is joining him at OU via transfer. Indiana, Arizona State and Arkansas were among his other suitors.
Chosen for your knowledge of the game and what it takes to be great. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @daeh2023! 🧬 https://t.co/ozqiZemOcC#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/w1efENDe7W— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022
Phil Picciotti, LB, IMG Academy (Perkasie, Pennsylvania)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Picciotti, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker, committed to OU on July 4. He transferred to IMG Academy for his senior season, after attending Pennridge High School in Perkasie, Pennsylvania. Picciotti is the No. 47-ranked linebacker in the 2023 class and No. 538 player overall. He held offers from the likes of Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin.
Chosen for your commitment to getting better at all costs. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @PhilPicciotti! 🧬 https://t.co/iXTL7xUQCP#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/7jyniESq7K— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022
