Oklahoma defeated Arkansas State 73-0 in its season opener on Saturday in Norman.
Here are highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners' win:
Scoring
OU 73, ASU 0
Freshman running back Kalib Hicks added to OU's lead with a 6-yard rushing touchdown.
Kalib Hicks gets his first collegiate touchdown.@HicksKalib | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Xow3R28FuQ— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 2, 2023
OU 66, ASU 0
Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold put the Sooners up 66-0 with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Jackson Arnold keeps it and scores.The freshman is currently 10-for-10 for 120 yards in addition to 22 rushing yards so far in his Oklahoma debut.@_JacksonArnold_ | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/yyLsb0N8co— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 2, 2023
OU 59, ASU 0
Arnold connected with sophomore wide receiver Jayden Gibson for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Go up and get it, @TheJaydenGibson 🙌📺 ESPN | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/wVgkDx2dzK— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 2, 2023
OU 52, ASU 0
Junior running back Tawee Walker scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, his second touchdown of the day.
OU 45, ASU 0
Redshirt junior kicker Zach Schmit made a 21-yard field goal to extend OU's lead.
OU 42, ASU 0
The Sooners lead 42-0 with 8:33 left in the first half after a 5-yard rushing touchdown from redshirt senior Dillon Gabriel.
OU 35, ASU 0
Walker added to OU's lead with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. A 33-yard reception by Gibson positioned the Sooners at the 1 yard line ahead of the touchdown.
OU 28, ASU 0
Sophomore Gavin Freeman scored a 7-yard touchdown reception, his second touchdown of the game.
OU 21, ASU 0
Redshirt senior Marcus Major tacked on a 2-yard rushing touchdown, OU's third touchdown of the first quarter.
OU 14, ASU 0
OU extended its lead after an 82-yard punt return touchdown by Freeman.
He cannot be stopped 🏃♂️@TheGavinFreeman with the second Sooner TD!📺 ESPN | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/yhSWFzXdUU— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 2, 2023
OU 7, ASU 0
The Sooners struck first via a 10-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to redshirt senior Drake Stoops.
Availability
Senior wide receiver D.J. Graham and sophomore wide receiver Brenen Thompson were not in uniform during pregame warmups.
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Jacob Lacey and sophomore defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings participated in warmups despite missing time during fall camp.
Stoops headed to the Sooners' locker room midway through the first quarter after suffering an apparent shoulder injury. He has since been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough also headed to the locker room late in the first quarter and has been ruled out for the game with an apparent ankle injury.
Reactions
Only right DRIZZZZZYYYYY get the first one ‼️‼️‼️‼️ @Drake_stoops— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) September 2, 2023
That Lebby offense is a thing of beauty!!!!!— Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) September 2, 2023
Ohh you like tht fr @TheGavinFreeman— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) September 2, 2023
Gavin Freeman is THAT DUDE.— Stephen A (@OUupdatedSB) September 2, 2023
This energy feels different… I completely understand its Arkansas State but wow this OU team just feels right.— Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) September 2, 2023
This Tawee Walker hype is real huh— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) September 2, 2023
Oklahoma is up BIG against Arkansas State and it's not even the 4th quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/MlDAGOhjw2— ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2023