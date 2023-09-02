Gavin Freeman

Sophomore wide receiver Gavin Freeman during the game against Arkansas State on Sept. 2.

 Audrey Quan/OU Daily

Oklahoma defeated Arkansas State 73-0 in its season opener on Saturday in Norman.

Here are highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners' win:

Scoring

OU 73, ASU 0

Freshman running back Kalib Hicks added to OU's lead with a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

OU 66, ASU 0

Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold put the Sooners up 66-0 with a 7-yard touchdown run.

OU 59, ASU 0

Arnold connected with sophomore wide receiver Jayden Gibson for a 21-yard touchdown pass.

OU 52, ASU 0

Junior running back Tawee Walker scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, his second touchdown of the day.

OU 45, ASU 0

Redshirt junior kicker Zach Schmit made a 21-yard field goal to extend OU's lead.

OU 42, ASU 0

The Sooners lead 42-0 with 8:33 left in the first half after a 5-yard rushing touchdown from redshirt senior Dillon Gabriel.

OU 35, ASU 0

Walker added to OU's lead with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. A 33-yard reception by Gibson positioned the Sooners at the 1 yard line ahead of the touchdown.

OU 28, ASU 0

Sophomore Gavin Freeman scored a 7-yard touchdown reception, his second touchdown of the game.

OU 21, ASU 0

Redshirt senior Marcus Major tacked on a 2-yard rushing touchdown, OU's third touchdown of the first quarter.

OU 14, ASU 0

OU extended its lead after an 82-yard punt return touchdown by Freeman.

OU 7, ASU 0

The Sooners struck first via a 10-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to redshirt senior Drake Stoops.

Availability

  • Senior wide receiver D.J. Graham and sophomore wide receiver Brenen Thompson were not in uniform during pregame warmups.

  • Redshirt senior defensive lineman Jacob Lacey and sophomore defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings participated in warmups despite missing time during fall camp. 

  • Stoops headed to the Sooners' locker room midway through the first quarter after suffering an apparent shoulder injury. He has since been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

  • Sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough also headed to the locker room late in the first quarter and has been ruled out for the game with an apparent ankle injury.

Reactions

