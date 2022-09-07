OU football: Sooners linebacker Joseph Wete enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Wete has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports and OU Insider.
As confirmed by @chris_hummer, former #Sooners LB Joseph Wete is in the transfer portal.We first reported at @OU247 that the former four-star signee had left the team in mid-August. @247SportsPortalhttps://t.co/sInfNr1mKF— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) September 7, 2022
OU Insider first reported Aug. 24 that Wete was no longer listed on Oklahoma's online roster, and his No. 22 jersey had been redistributed to tight end Daniel Parker and cornerback C.J. Coldon.
Wete was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class and was ranked the No. 1 prospect in Washington D.C., per the 247Sports Composite ratings. He was also ranked the No. 11 weak side defensive end and No. 198 overall player nationally.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound redshirt junior from Gonzaga College High School played in just 11 games, primarily on special teams, during three seasons with the Sooners.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.