OU football: Sooners linebacker Joseph Wete enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Joseph Wete

Redshirt junior linebacker Joseph Wete during the spring game on Apr. 23

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Wete has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports and OU Insider.

OU Insider first reported Aug. 24 that Wete was no longer listed on Oklahoma's online roster, and his No. 22 jersey had been redistributed to tight end Daniel Parker and cornerback C.J. Coldon.

Wete was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class and was ranked the No. 1 prospect  in Washington D.C., per the 247Sports Composite ratings. He was also ranked the No. 11 weak side defensive end and No. 198 overall player nationally.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound redshirt junior from Gonzaga College High School played in just 11 games, primarily on special teams, during three seasons with the Sooners.

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

