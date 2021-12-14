You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners linebacker Jamal Morris enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per reports

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jamal Morris

Then-freshman safety Jamal Morris walks off the field after the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore Oklahoma linebacker Jamal Morris entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, according to reports from OU Insider and Rivals.

Morris made just three tackles this season in nine games and just eight tackles for his OU career across 20 games in three seasons. The Richmond, Texas native was previously a four-star prospect, per the 247Sports Composite Ratings, and held offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado and Georgia.

Morris was recruited as a safety, and was considered the No. 28 player at his position in the 2019 recruiting class. He was also touted as the No. 43 player in Texas and the No. 357 recruit nationally for the 2019 cycle.

Morris moved to linebacker following a freshman season in which he only played one game while redshirting.He played in a career-high 10 games in 2020 but had just five tackles to show for it.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments