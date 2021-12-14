OU football: Sooners linebacker Jamal Morris enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per reports

Redshirt sophomore Oklahoma linebacker Jamal Morris entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, according to reports from OU Insider and Rivals.
Morris made just three tackles this season in nine games and just eight tackles for his OU career across 20 games in three seasons. The Richmond, Texas native was previously a four-star prospect, per the 247Sports Composite Ratings, and held offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado and Georgia.
Morris was recruited as a safety, and was considered the No. 28 player at his position in the 2019 recruiting class. He was also touted as the No. 43 player in Texas and the No. 357 recruit nationally for the 2019 cycle.
Morris moved to linebacker following a freshman season in which he only played one game while redshirting.He played in a career-high 10 games in 2020 but had just five tackles to show for it.
