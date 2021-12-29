You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White exits to locker room during Alamo Bowl against Oregon

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
DaShaun White

Senior linebacker DaShaun White during the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Editor's note: This article was updated at 9:37 p.m. to reflect that White has re-entered the game. 

SAN ANTONIO — Senior linebacker DaShaun White exited to the locker room following an apparent injury during the second quarter of Oklahoma's matchup with Oregon on Wednesday night in the Alamo Bowl.

White was down on the ground but was seen walking off the field on his own following the play. The three-year starter had two tackles before exiting.

The North Richland Hills, Texas native ranked third among Oklahoma players with 60 tackles entering the game. White started his 36th career game as a Sooner against the Ducks. 

OU currently leads Oregon 16-3 in the second quarter. Freshman Danny Stutsman and sophomore Shane Whitter have appeared in White's absence.

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments