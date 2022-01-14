OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White announces return for 2022 season

Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White announced he will return for the 2022 season on Friday.
Unfinished business. pic.twitter.com/Fv92pDRkt5— DaShaun White (@Demoeto) January 14, 2022
White has started 36 games over the past three seasons, and will be a fifth-year senior in 2022, exhausting his COVID-19 waiver which grants him an extra year of eligibility.
The North Richland Hills, Texas, native recorded a career-high 61 tackles in 2021, and has 159 career tackles, with 3.5 total sacks and two fumble recoveries. White was a four-star recruit in the 2018 cycle, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
White will likely open the 2022 season as the starter for the fourth straight year. Sophomore Danny Stutsman, senior David Ugwoegbu and junior Shane Whitter, along with incoming four-star freshmen Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis and Jaren Kanak are among other contributors at linebacker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.