OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White announces return for 2022 season

  • Updated
DaShaun White

Senior linebacker DaShaun White during the game against Nebraska on Sept. 18.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White announced he will return for the 2022 season on Friday.

White has started 36 games over the past three seasons, and will be a fifth-year senior in 2022, exhausting his COVID-19 waiver which grants him an extra year of eligibility.

The North Richland Hills, Texas, native recorded a career-high 61 tackles in 2021, and has 159 career tackles, with 3.5 total sacks and two fumble recoveries. White was a four-star recruit in the 2018 cycle, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. 

White will likely open the 2022 season as the starter for the fourth straight year. Sophomore Danny Stutsman, senior David Ugwoegbu and junior Shane Whitter, along with incoming four-star freshmen Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis and Jaren Kanak are among other contributors at linebacker.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

