OU football: Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah opts out of Alamo Bowl, declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Brian Asamoah

Redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah during the final home game against Iowa State on Nov. 20.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Redshirt junior Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah announced Wednesday his decision to opt out of the Sooners' Valero Alamo Bowl appearance on Dec. 29 and enter the 2022 NFL Draft process.

The Columbus, Ohio native has tallied a team high 80 tackles along with four tackles for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles. Previously, Asamoah led OU with 66 tackles during the 2020 season in his first year as starting weak side linebacker.

Before arriving at Oklahoma, Asamoah was a consensus three-star recruit and held offers from Iowa, Michigan, Penn State and Cincinnati among others. Perhaps the best game of his career came in the Sooners' 27-14 loss to Baylor on Nov. 13, when he delivered a season-high 14 tackles, two TFLs and a forced fumble.

Asamoah is the third player to opt out of OU's bowl game and declare for the draft, joining defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

