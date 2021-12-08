OU football: Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah opts out of Alamo Bowl, declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Redshirt junior Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah announced Wednesday his decision to opt out of the Sooners' Valero Alamo Bowl appearance on Dec. 29 and enter the 2022 NFL Draft process.
24 Out… Thank you 💚 pic.twitter.com/oyfy2VY8M2— Brian Asamoah II (@BrianAsamoah2) December 8, 2021
The Columbus, Ohio native has tallied a team high 80 tackles along with four tackles for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles. Previously, Asamoah led OU with 66 tackles during the 2020 season in his first year as starting weak side linebacker.
Before arriving at Oklahoma, Asamoah was a consensus three-star recruit and held offers from Iowa, Michigan, Penn State and Cincinnati among others. Perhaps the best game of his career came in the Sooners' 27-14 loss to Baylor on Nov. 13, when he delivered a season-high 14 tackles, two TFLs and a forced fumble.
Asamoah is the third player to opt out of OU's bowl game and declare for the draft, joining defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto.
