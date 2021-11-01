You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah named semifinalist for Butkus Award

Brian Asamoah

Redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah during the game against West Virginia on Sept. 25.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah has been named one of the 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, the Butkus Foundation announced Monday. The award honors the nation’s top linebacker every season.

The Columbus, Ohio native has registered 54 tackles this season, 31 of them being solo tackles. He’s also recorded one quarterback hit against Texas on Oct. 9. Against West Virginia on Sep. 25 and Kansas State on Oct 2, Asamoah recorded nine tackles, tying his career high he set in the 2020 season.

In his OU career, he’s played in 34 games, making 143 tackles, four sacks, and forcing one fumble. He’s also made one interception and six pass breakups.

The Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) have a bye week before facing No. 14 Baylor (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday, Nov. 13. in Waco.

